World-First Multifaceted High Relief "Wolf" Coin Leads the Pack as Royal Canadian Mint Announces August 2019 Collector Coins

08.08.2019 - 11:45

0

-

In another world-first, the Mint is launching the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Lights of Parliament Hill.  Using a proprietary "Colour Reveal" technology, a photograph of the Peace Tower in Ottawa comes to life under UV light, with an intricate pattern of colour, produced in minute detail.  This effect produces a realistic vision of the annual "Northern Lights" show which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ottawa's Parliament buildings for an unforgettable nighttime spectacle.

Yet another UV-generated effect is found on the Tony Bianco-designed 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Sky Wonders: "Steve". Shining a black light on the coin reveals an unusual phenomenon first observed in Canadian skies in 2016: a fleeting, thin arc of green and violet light seen next to an aurora borealis, which is produced by a "sub-auroral ion drift" of charged particles flowing in the atmosphere at extreme speeds.

These exciting coins are joined by many other fine creations making their debut this month:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca.  Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint' boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

Chiocciola e università in lutto, scomparso Mauro Sani

Bambino nasce sul portone di casa

L'arcivescovo di Siena attacca il decreto sicurezza bis

Mediagallery

Governo, Toninelli: "Non andare avanti significa tradire mandato"

Governo, Toninelli: "Non andare avanti significa tradire mandato"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 08 agosto 2019 Governo, Toninelli: "Non andare avanti significa tradire mandato" Il ministro delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti, Danilo Toninelli, al termine di una conferenza stampa al Ministero risponde così a chi gli chiede sulla tenuta del Governo dopo il voto di ieri sulla mozione sulla Tav: "In 14 mesi, qui al ministero, abbiamo risolto la maggior parte dei dossier ...

 
Colombia in festa per vincitore del Tour de France Egan Bernal

Zipaquira, 8 ago. (askanews) - Ritorno a casa da eroe per Egan Bernal, il trionfatore del Tour de France 2019. Il corridore del Team Ineos è tornato nella città di Zipaquira, dov'è nato e cresciuto, per godersi la festa con amici e tifosi. A 22 anni è il più giovane vincitore della corsa francese dal secondo dopoguerra ad oggi e terzo più giovane di sempre ed è anche il primo colombiano ad aver ...

 
Salvini: alla Lega non interessa qualche poltrona in più

Sabaudia, 8 ago. (askanews) - Alla Lega "non interessa" qualche poltrona in più: "o si possono fare le cose o la parola torna al popolo". L'ha detto oggi il vicepremier Matteo Salvini parlando a Sabaudia, dopo una concitata giornata politica. "L'ultima delle cose che ci interessano è avere qualche poltrona in più. Non ci interessa qualche poltrona o ministero in più", ha detto Salvini. "I sette ...

 
Governo, Salvini: "Qualcosa si è rotto"

(Agenzia Vista) Sabaudia, 08 agosto 2019 07-08-19 Governo Salvini Qualcosa si e rotto Il leader della Lega e vicepresidente del Consiglio dei Ministri, Matteo Salvini, in comizio a Sabaudia / fonte FB Matteo Salvini Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

