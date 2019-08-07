Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

U.S. Court Rules for Agility in KGL Defamation Case

07.08.2019 - 16:15

0

- KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A state court in the United States last week upheld a lower court ruling in favor of Agility in a case that arose after a whistleblower letter informed the U.S. government of business relationships that existed between KGL and state-owned Iranian entities.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied KGL's appeal of a lower court's summary judgment in favor of Agility in a defamation lawsuit that was brought by KGL in 2012. Both companies are logistics services providers holding U.S. government contracts.

In affirming the dismissal, the Superior Court recognized the trial court's conclusion that "there was no genuine issue of material fact that the factual assertions...relating to KGL's ties with Iranian entities were substantially true."

The decision by the Pennsylvania Superior Court is a victory for whistleblower rights and for transparency in government contracting.

The Superior Court affirmed the lower court's findings that letters sent by Agility to various U.S. government agencies and offices dealt with matters of public concern and contained protected political speech, as well as information about KGL's relationship with Iranian entities that was generally not in dispute.

The original trial court dismissed KGL's claim in 2018 after ruling that KGL failed to show that it had suffered harm as a result of Agility's actions.

About AGILITYAgility is a global logistics company with $5.1 billion in annual revenue and 26,000 employees in more than 100 countries. It is one of the world's top freight forwarding and contract logistics providers, and a leader and investor in technology to enhance supply chain efficiency. Agility is a pioneer in emerging markets and one of the largest private owners and developers of warehousing and light industrial parks in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Agility's subsidiary companies offer fuel logistics, airport services, commercial real estate and facilities management, customs digitization, and remote infrastructure services. 

For more information about Agility, visit www.agility.com Twitter: twitter.com/agility LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agility YouTube: youtube.com/user/agilitycorp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946505/Agility_Public_Warehousing_Company_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Chiocciola e università in lutto, scomparso Mauro Sani

Chiocciola e università in lutto, scomparso Mauro Sani

Frontale sulla Siena-Grosseto

Frontale sulla Siena-Grosseto

Bambino nasce sul portone di casa

Partorisce  sul portone di casa

Mediagallery

Migliaia di laser nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti

Migliaia di laser nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti

Hong Kong, 7 ago. (askanews) - Migliaia di luci laser puntate nel cielo di Hong Kong contro gli arresti durante le ultime manifestazioni anti governative. È la forma di protesta andata in scena nei pressi del museo dedicato allo Spazio, dopo giorni di manifestazioni sfociate in scontri con la polizia e con bande armate (secondo i manifestanti uomini della triade inviati per intimidirli). Le ...

 
Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'è questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilità"

Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'è questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilità"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 agosto 2019 Tav, Romeo (Lega): "C'è questione politica, M5s si prenda sua responsabilità" Nell'Aula di Palazzo Madama in discussione le mozioni sulla TAV Torino-Lione. Il capogruppo della Lega al Senato, Massimiliano Romeo, durante le dichiarazioni di voto sulla Tav: "Ci sono troppi ostacoli che impediscono a questo governo di crescere. Noi vogliamo andare avanti, non ...

 
Messico, dal fico d'India una nuova plastica biodegradabile

Messico, dal fico d'India una nuova plastica biodegradabile

Guadalajara (Messico), 7 ago. (askanews) - In Messico il fico d'India viene già utilizzato in diversi prodotti, ma potrebbe trovare presto un nuovo e inedito utilizzo: permettere la fabbricazione di una plastica biodegradabile che salva l'ambiente. Sandra Pascoe, ricercatrice dell'Università del Valle de Atemajac, a Guadalajara, Messico occidentale, ha mostrato il processo di fabbricazione di ...

 
Tav, Airola confonde spese con la Francia, collega gli suggerisce

Tav, Airola confonde spese con la Francia, collega gli suggerisce

Roma, 7 ago. (askanews) - "Sarebbe molto meno dispendioso ammodernare l'esistente, prima di impegnarci in una ripartizione iniqua delle spese con la Francia su cui il presidente Conte potrebbe anche intervenire perché i francesi pagheranno per i loro 45 chilometri un miliardo più o meno, mentre loro per i 12,5 chilometri pagheranno un miliardo, noi, no scusate è il contrario. I chilometri sono ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Spettacolo

Alla Chigiana il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra: Eliot Fisk

Mercoledì 7 agosto, a Palazzo Chigi Saracini ore 21.15, il Chigiana International Festival ospita il recital di un grande virtuoso della chitarra, cresciuto all’Accademia ...

06.08.2019

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33