Chad Finney Joins Pilatus Comparator Solutions as VP, North America

07.08.2019 - 13:15

0

- Chad has been in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry for more than 10 years. In this time, he has taken on many leadership roles and has managed sales, marketing and operations globally. He has established new offices in the healthcare staffing industry in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Chad has developed relationships with some of the top-rated children's hospitals in America as well as some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies and CRO clients in the world.

Pilatus Comparator Solutions are confident that his experiences and drive will provide tremendous support to customers in North America.

"I feel honored to be a part of this growing organization. Pilatus Comparator Solutions is a well-known partner to many companies in the pharmaceutical industry. They thrive on customer satisfaction and find ways to navigate through the complexities of clinical trials with their customers," said Chad Finney.

In his new role as the Vice President of North America, Chad will continue to focus on building relationships by providing additional support to clients. Pilatus Comparator Solutions excels in customer service, relationship building and supporting customers in the ever expending field of Clinical Trials.

Pilatus Comparator Solutions is a specialist comparator sourcing company, sourcing and supplying commercial drugs globally for use within clinical trials. Pilatus' in-depth experience in the global movement of comparator products, with robust import and export SOP's in place helps clinical trial sponsors expedite the supply chain process.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957591/Pilatus_Chad_Finney.jpg

