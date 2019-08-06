Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

The Wine Traceability Platform Co-Developed by VeChain and D.I.G. Kickstarted its Second Phase with the Introduction of Penfolds Bin 407

06.08.2019 - 15:15

0

- The booming market has caught the eyes of both savvy wine producers and cunning copycats and counterfeiters. In November 2017, the Shanghai Police seized 14,000 bottles of counterfeit Penfolds, worth over 1 million USD. Five months later, police officers in Zhengzhou, He Nan Province busted another 50,000 fake bottles, worth over 2.8 million USD. Given the nature of wine fraud, these reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg.

Wineries and distributors have taken various anti-counterfeiting measures to combat fraudulent sales, yet few have proved useful. To tackle the issue, D.I.G. (Shanghai Waigaoqiao Direct Imported Goods Co., Ltd.), a major importer in China, worked with VeChain, a world-leading enterprise-level, public blockchain, and launched the Wine Traceability Platform (hereafter referred to as WTP) in June 2018.

Built on the VeChain ToolChain, a revolutionary one-stop BaaS platform designed by VeChain, WTP took advantage of the strengths of blockchain, IoT devices, and mobile devices to keep track of the entire lifecycle of wine from wineries to distributors. So far, the 20-plus wine products imported by D.I.G. have gone live on the platform, and one-third of that was imported by the company. According to D.I.G.'s statistics, the wines enjoyed an average of a 10% increase in sales after implementing the solution, resulting from enhanced consumer confidence.

In July 2019, Phase 2 of WTP kickstarted with the introduction of Penfolds Bin 407. This was the first time that Penfolds, one of Australia's most famed and respected winemakers, had been empowered by blockchain for enhanced anti-counterfeiting and traceability. Founded in 1844, Penfolds is best known for its iconic Grand Wine. Over the years, Penfolds has won a number of accolades and awards. For example, the 1955 Grange was named one of the top 12 wines of the 20th Century by Wine Spectator, and the 2008 Grange picked up a perfect 100-point score from Wine Spectator and Robert Parker's Wine Advocate.

In the case of Bin 407, each bottle is attached with an encrypted N.F.C. tag specially designed for wine products. By reading the N.F.C. chip, customers can access the relevant wine bottle's immutable product information stored on the blockchain, such as provenance information verified by independent auditors such as D.N.V. G.L. In this way, wineries can prevent their products from being counterfeited while allowing consumers to form more in-depth insight into the product, enhancing their confidence in the product.

VeChainThor Blockchain-powered Penfolds 407 bottles are now available in three brick stores:

Waigaoqiao International Alcohol Exhibition & Trading Center:No.77, Fute West 3rd Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone

D.I.G. Flagship Store: No. 460, Fute North Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone

Sen Lan Shang Du Store: No. 2988, Zhangyang North Road, Pudong New District

About VeChainLaunched in 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.

Together with our strategic partners PwC and D.N.V. GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, B.Y.D. Auto, Haier, Bright Food, D.I.G., DB Schenker, and PICC.

For more information about VeChain, please follow our Twitter @vechainofficial or visit our official website https://www.vechain.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956550/vechain.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738221/VeChain_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Due supermercati nel centro storico

Due supermercati nel centro storico

polizia

Rapita, stuprata e picchiata dal suo ex

Delusione d'amore, salvata dalla polizia

Delusione d'amore, salvata dalla polizia

Mediagallery

Via la scritta dal palazzo occupato di Casapound a Roma

Via la scritta dal palazzo occupato di Casapound a Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Via la scritta dal palazzo occupato di Casapound a Roma "È solo inizio. Ora va sgomberato l'immobile e deve essere restituito alle famiglie che ne hanno davvero diritto. Va ripristinata la legalità. Fino in fondo". Queste le parole della sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi su Facebook. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Via la scritta da palazzo Casapound a Roma. Raggi: "Ora va sgomberato"

Via la scritta da palazzo Casapound a Roma. Raggi: "Ora va sgomberato"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Roma, via la scritta da palazzo Casapound. Raggi Ora va sgomberato "È solo inizio. Ora va sgomberato l'immobile e deve essere restituito alle famiglie che ne hanno davvero diritto. Va ripristinata la legalità. Fino in fondo". Queste le parole della sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi su Facebook. Fonte: Facebook/Virginia Raggi Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Salvini: "Foto di mio figlio con nome e cognome. Contro Carta Treviso" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 06 agosto 2019 Lega, Salvini: "Giudici indaghino pure su Russia e Marocco, sono tranquillissimo" La conferenza stampa del ministro dell'Interno e vicepresidente del Consiglio, Matteo Salvini, al termine dell'incontro con le parti sociali al Viminale per discutere di manovra Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Umbria jazz, partenza bagnata - Le foto

PERUGIA

Umbria jazz, partenza bagnata - Le foto

Umbria jazz inizia sotto la pioggia. Tutti con con gli ombrelli aperti  di fronte a Robben Ford che ha aperto venerdì 12 luglio al main stage le “danze”  prima del concerto ...

12.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33