Park Place Technologies Strengthens Its Vision With Groundbreaking Deal For Network Analytics Software Provider Entuity

06.08.2019 - 13:45

0

- CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies today announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Entuity, a global network performance monitoring software company with offices in Boston and London. This will be Park Place's first acquisition outside of the third-party maintenance category.

Park Place Technologies is the global leader in third-party maintenance for data center hardware, and this software acquisition will be a key component of its multi-vendor service delivery model. Following the acquisition, Park Place will stand apart as the only multi-vendor, global hardware maintenance provider that offers customers monitoring, automated maintenance, Network Operations Center (NOC) services, event management, probable cause and IT Data Analytics across a single pane of glass. 

For over 20 years, Entuity has focused on network performance monitoring to ensure uninterrupted service delivery. Entuity provides the analytics needed to keep networks performing and visibility into issues before they impact business services. Entuity is a perfect complement to Park Place Technologies as both organizations are customer-centric, have a deep-seated commitment to their employees and are laser-focused on maximizing customer uptime.

"This acquisition represents a milestone for Park Place Technologies as we welcome Entuity, a highly regarded network performance monitoring provider into the Park Place family," said Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies. "When Entuity is integrated with our award winning ParkView™ monitoring product, we will deliver enhanced network visibility and NOC services, driving uptime for our global customer base."

"It is exciting to see how this partnership will yield mutual benefits for both companies and their customers across the globe," said Stephen Woodard, President and CEO, Entuity. "Entuity's auto discovery and inventory capabilities, live topology, event management and probable cause analysis strengthens Park Place's existing innovations and industry-leading solutions such as ParkView™."

ParkView™ is a secure, hosted monitoring service that proactively identifies component failures and probable cause across a single pane of glass. ParkView™ delivers an automated service for customers with near-term plans to extend beyond the hardware layer into software to include both operating systems and virtual servers. Entuity network performance monitoring strengthens this vision.

This will be Park Place Technologies' 12th acquisition since 2016 and second in 2019, following the acquisition of UK based MCSA Group Limited in April. Acquisitions in 2018 included Latin America-based CMG-Nicsa, Singapore-based Axentel Technologies and Houston-based Solid Systems CAD Services (SSCS). Together, these acquisitions extend Park Place Technologies' presence worldwide and represent the company's ongoing commitment to servicing the growing needs of its global customer base.

About Park Place Technologies

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides a post-warranty alternative to storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centers. With 24/7 access to a global contact center, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry leading and award-winning services such as ParkView™, Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximize uptime. With more than 16,000 customers, including service of all tier-one OEM equipment, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 55,000 data centers in more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place Technologies Media

Jennifer Deutsch | Chief Marketing Officer Main 877-778-8707 | Direct 440-991-3105

Michael Miller | Global Content and Communications Manager Main 877-778-8707 | Direct 440-683-9426

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535647/Park_Place_Technologies_Logo.jpg

