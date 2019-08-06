Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Global Medical Laser Company Transitions As PBM Laser Therapy Market Grows

06.08.2019 - 12:29

0

- FRANKLIN, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Laser USA Founder and CEO Dr. Richard Albright announced today the new company name, Summus Medical Laser, in a strategic initiative reflecting a market leading position of excellence in laser therapy. The move comes as the organization's worldwide medical laser sales continue to rise and it offers new technology options, improved user interfaces and advances in its therapy programs.

"Summus in Latin means 'the highest of all, superior, best of the best'," comments Founder and CEO Richard Albright. "It reflects our commitment to the highest level of service, the greatest user experience and continuous innovation in our lasers– such as data tracking with cloud technology for practice management – always equipping our providers with the best of the best."

The firm is headquartered near Nashville, TN, and has experienced 100% growth since 2014. Along with a new company name, Summus Medical Laser launched a rebranded website (www.summuslaser.com) this week. Summus Medical Laser attributes its success to more than its lasers.

"Over the last 15 years we have built a leadership position based on much more than our state-of-the art equipment," continues Albright. "Our team offers invaluable service, training and guidance for customers to maximize their return on investment from the therapy laser."

Summus Medical Laser's flagship Class IV therapy lasers, the Platinum Series™, deliver specific red and near-infrared wavelengths of laser light to induce a photochemical reaction and therapeutic effect. Physiological effects include increased circulation, reduced inflammation, pain reduction and enhanced tissue healing. Also described as "photobiomodulation" (PBM), high-intensity lasers are being used by physicians, chiropractors, dentists, physical therapists, podiatrists, veterinarians and more.

Medical laser therapy is expanding worldwide according to LaserFocusWorld stating, "Indeed, even macroeconomic softening cannot deflate the ever-expanding medical laser markets for 2019 and beyond."

Summus Medical Laser is a U.S. pioneer in Class IV laser therapy and a global leader developing the next generation laser technology to relieve pain and aid healing. Our proven work is guided by physicians, our training's effectiveness is reflected in our successful customers and our equipment stands apart for its durability, ease of use and safety. We offer a non-surgical solution for healthcare practitioners while providing the most effective, powerful therapeutic laser used in medicine. summuslaser.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956080/Summus_Laser_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Due supermercati nel centro storico

Due supermercati nel centro storico

polizia

Rapita, stuprata e picchiata dal suo ex

Delusione d'amore, salvata dalla polizia

Delusione d'amore, salvata dalla polizia

Mediagallery

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - La DIA di Trapani ha eseguito il sequestro di beni e di conti correnti riconducibili a diversi imprenditori di San Giuseppe Jato, Ciro Gino Ficarotta, suo figlio Leonardo e il nipote Paolo Vivirito. Il provvedimento di sequestro riguarda una tenuta agricola di oltre 60 ettari in località Pionica nel comune di Santa Ninfa, per una valore di oltre un milione e mezzo di ...

 
Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - Taglio delle tasse, investimenti, infrastrutture, manutenzione del territorio. "Per attuare questo grande piano dobbiamo ridiscutere con l'Europa alcuni vincoli in base ai quali, se fossimo costretti a sottostare, non potremmo fare niente di tutto quello che ci stiamo dicendo". A spiegarlo è stato il vice presidente del Consiglio e ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, ...

 
Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Washington, 6 ago. (askanews) - La guerra commerciale tra Stati Uniti e Cina si inasprisce. Il dipartimento del Tesoro americano ha accusato Pechino di "manipolare" la sua valuta riprendendo l'attacco lanciato dal presidente Donald Trump sull'indebolimento dello yuan. "La Cina ha abbassato il prezzo della sua valuta a un livello quasi senza precedenti. Questa si chiama 'manipolazione valutaria'. ...

 
Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 05 agosto 2019 Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo La presentazione del Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato degli interventi di potenziamento della stazione dei Milano Rogoredo. Presenti l'ad di Fs, Gianfranco Battisti, il ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Danilo Toninelli, e il Capo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Umbria jazz, partenza bagnata - Le foto

PERUGIA

Umbria jazz, partenza bagnata - Le foto

Umbria jazz inizia sotto la pioggia. Tutti con con gli ombrelli aperti  di fronte a Robben Ford che ha aperto venerdì 12 luglio al main stage le “danze”  prima del concerto ...

12.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33