Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Point & Place® Augmented Reality Shopping Platform Adds WebAR Syndication to Expand the Retail Network to Over 600 Retailers, Across 70 Countries

06.08.2019 - 12:27

0

-  

 

Point and Place® offers retailers hundreds of the latest products in AR, from over fifty leading brands, including; LG, Microsoft, Mattel, Dyson LEGO, Fisher-price and Samsung with the free platform. The retailer adds a line of code to enable all the latest AR products to be automatically added to their mobile website pages.

Eyekandy launched the WebAR feature with the UK's largest electrical retailer, Currys PC World, this week. Stuart Ramage, eCommerce Director of Dixons Carphone, the parent company of Currys PC World, said: "We want to help our customers enjoy amazing technology and, whether they shop in store or online, augmented reality really brings to life what a product will look like in their home. Our app version of Point and Place AR has already seen impressive sales uplifts of up to 30% in some product categories, showing how valuable this is to customers. We're really excited to integrate this into hundreds of products on our website and make the experience even easier and more immersive for customers."

AR is fast becoming mainstream with shoppers, with Gartner predicting over 100 million shoppers will be shopping with AR in-store and online by 2020.

Carolyn Anderson, Trade manager at LG UK, an early adopter of Point & Place® added: "LG is committed to delivering the most personalised shopping experience to our shoppers possible. Point & Place® AR enables all our retailer partners to add our range of AR product models to their websites easily."

Joe Golden Creative Director of Eyekandy commented: "We are thrilled to continue our journey to change the way people shop with AR. Our commitment to support global brands and retailers to embrace this technology, to offer shoppers a new, personalised and engaging way to shop, has real momentum now."

Eyekandy.com Founded in 2016, in London, United Kingdom, Eyekandy is a global leader in the innovation, curation and deployment of Augmented Reality Experiences for Commerce. The Point & Place® Augmented Reality Shopping Platform is the world's largest AR shopping Network with over seven hundred connected Retailers in over seventy countries and leads the way in omni-channel AR Shopping for Retailers and Brands.

Video - https://vimeo.com/350852137/12dfe1b538      Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956299/Eyekandy_Home_of_AR.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956298/Eyekandy_Logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956300/Point_and_Place_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Contact:Joe Golden +44-(0)7920-404760pr@eyekandy.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Due supermercati nel centro storico

Due supermercati nel centro storico

polizia

Rapita, stuprata e picchiata dal suo ex

Delusione d'amore, salvata dalla polizia

Delusione d'amore, salvata dalla polizia

Mediagallery

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

La Dia di Trapani sequestra una tenuta di 60 ettari a Santa Ninfa

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - La DIA di Trapani ha eseguito il sequestro di beni e di conti correnti riconducibili a diversi imprenditori di San Giuseppe Jato, Ciro Gino Ficarotta, suo figlio Leonardo e il nipote Paolo Vivirito. Il provvedimento di sequestro riguarda una tenuta agricola di oltre 60 ettari in località Pionica nel comune di Santa Ninfa, per una valore di oltre un milione e mezzo di ...

 
Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Manovra, Salvini: dobbiamo ridiscutere alcuni vincoli con Ue

Roma, 6 ago. (askanews) - Taglio delle tasse, investimenti, infrastrutture, manutenzione del territorio. "Per attuare questo grande piano dobbiamo ridiscutere con l'Europa alcuni vincoli in base ai quali, se fossimo costretti a sottostare, non potremmo fare niente di tutto quello che ci stiamo dicendo". A spiegarlo è stato il vice presidente del Consiglio e ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, ...

 
Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Dipartimento Tesoro Usa accusa Cina di "manipolare" la sua valuta

Washington, 6 ago. (askanews) - La guerra commerciale tra Stati Uniti e Cina si inasprisce. Il dipartimento del Tesoro americano ha accusato Pechino di "manipolare" la sua valuta riprendendo l'attacco lanciato dal presidente Donald Trump sull'indebolimento dello yuan. "La Cina ha abbassato il prezzo della sua valuta a un livello quasi senza precedenti. Questa si chiama 'manipolazione valutaria'. ...

 
Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 05 agosto 2019 Salvini e Toninelli insieme alla presentazione del potenziamento dell'Hub di Milano Rogoredo La presentazione del Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato degli interventi di potenziamento della stazione dei Milano Rogoredo. Presenti l'ad di Fs, Gianfranco Battisti, il ministro dell'Interno, Matteo Salvini, il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Danilo Toninelli, e il Capo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Siena

"E..state all’Isola", la città rigenera i quartieri

Per la prima volta il Comune di Siena, in collaborazione con alcune associazioni di volontariato, culturali e artistiche della città, propone la rassegna “Estate all’Isola”, ...

02.08.2019

E' morto Andrea Camilleri, il creatore di Montalbano

lutto nella cultura

E' morto Andrea Camilleri,
il creatore di Montalbano

E' morto, a 94 anni, lo scrittore Andrea Camilleri. Lo comunica la Asl Roma 1 "con profondo cordoglio", precisando che il papà del commissario Montalbano si è spento alle 8....

17.07.2019

Umbria jazz, partenza bagnata - Le foto

PERUGIA

Umbria jazz, partenza bagnata - Le foto

Umbria jazz inizia sotto la pioggia. Tutti con con gli ombrelli aperti  di fronte a Robben Ford che ha aperto venerdì 12 luglio al main stage le “danze”  prima del concerto ...

12.07.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33