@BactLAB(TM), Bacterial Colony-counting Service, Now Available Globally

- (Logo1:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105074/201907319276/_prw_PI1fl_1Mft9204.jpg)

(Logo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201907319276-O2-u1982f9w)

Since August 2018, a limited number of Nissui Pharmaceutical's overseas customers have been testing and using @BactLAB(TM), a colony counter application developed exclusively for CompactDry(TM), an easy-to-use medium for measuring bacteria count and also the company's most important product for overseas customers. During this phase, it made several improvements to the application, such as faster counting of colonies, collecting and utilizing AI learning data, new convenience features and additional functions, all of which are now included in the released service.

@BactLAB(TM) official website: https://www.nissui-pharm.co.jp/english/products/global/bactlab/

Application available at: Google Play / Apple Store / Amazon Appstore / Online Service

(Images1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201907319276-O3-TipIpw4F)

@BactLAB(TM) Service Overview

- This service is an application designed exclusively for CompactDry(TM) customers. - A Wi-Fi environment is recommended when using the smartphone app. - Depending on the target image, there may be a counting error of up to 8%. - A colony count result of "0" does not indicate a negative result. - Nissui Pharmaceutical takes no responsibility for the analysis results provided by this service.

(Images2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105074/201907319276/_prw_PI4fl_D1wtD48F.png)