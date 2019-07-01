Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

China's UNIEV Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Products for End-user and Industry Partner

01.07.2019 - 09:15

0

- UNIEV released its "Connectivity Basic Platform", a platform aimed at better integrating over 1,000 charging pole operators and 200 apps currently in China market. This will greatly enhance industry's connectivity and contribute towards its sustainable development. UNIEV is a joint venture established in December 2018 by State Grid Corporation of China, China Southern Power Grid, TGOOD and StarCharge.

UNIEV proposes that all parties on the Connectivity Basic Platform operate under the OUSE principles. This means:  (O)peness towards every partner regardless of size;  (U)niform charging protocol and standardized B2B basic services; (S)mart and (E)fficient platform architecture and AI algorithms. This applies to all partners, ranging from charging pole operators, automobile OEMs, to e-mobility service providers, e-logistics firms and others. UNIEV will continue to offer customized solutions and services to meet industry needs going forward.

On the consumer end, UNIEV also launched the YeahCharge™ App to help connect EV consumers with a charging pole. At of the end of June, the application includes information of 350,000 poles. Users can locate a charging pole more efficiently, with help from an intelligent recommendation system, and can add to reviews from other consumers. Consumers in Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu and Xi'an will be able to download and use YeahCharge™ from Apple's AppStore and Android markets from June 30, and services will be expanded to most of China's first and second tier cities by the end of the year.

China had over 2.6 million EVs at the end of 2018, with a figure that is expected to exceed 50 million by 2025. There will be five vehicles to every charging pole, according to official statistics and projections.

As part of China's new energy strategy, the development of EV is welcomed by both the industry and the end-user. Automobile OEMs in China and Europe have ramped up investment in the EV industry chain. Nowadays, consumers increasingly rely on smartphone apps to locate charging poles. UNIEV plays a key role in empowering the industry and improving the charging experience.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Il Palio è sempre più rosa: Chiocciola e Drago mandano le donne a prendere il cavallo

Il Palio è sempre più rosa: Chiocciola e Drago affidano la sorte a due donne

Incendio in azienda di vernici a Vicenza, vigili del fuoco tentano di domare le fiamme

Incendio in azienda di vernici a Vicenza, vigili del fuoco tentano di domare le fiamme

Mari nel Bruco, i dirigenti vanno a prenderlo a casa

Mari nel Bruco, i dirigenti vanno a prenderlo a casa

Mediagallery

Sea Watch, il sindaco di Palermo Orlando: "Conferiremo citadinanza onoraria a equipaggio"

Sea Watch, il sindaco di Palermo Orlando: "Conferiremo citadinanza onoraria a equipaggio"

(Agenzia Vista) Palermo, 01 luglio 2019 Sea Watch, il sindaco di Palermo Orlando: "Conferiremo citadinanza onoraria a equipaggio" "Salvare vite – in mare come altrove – non può essere considerato un crimine. Le ONG che si occupano di attività di Ricerca e Salvataggio non dovrebbero essere criminalizzate, ma coinvolte nei meccanismi di cooperazione internazionale per rispondere alla crisi ...

 
Il sogno di una società milanese: in 50 scaleremo il Monte Bianco

Il sogno di una società milanese: in 50 scaleremo il Monte Bianco

Courmayeur, 1 lug. (askanews) - Parlando di team building è facile trovare aziende e tutor che spiegano ad altri come fare le cose. Questa volta, però, 50 tra dipendenti e dirigenti di una di queste società di consulenza, hanno scelto di mettersi in gioco in prima persona e di puntare letteralmente in alto, scalando il Monte bianco entro il 2020. La Methodos è una società milanese specializzata ...

 
Oliver Stone: prima o poi dovrò fare un film su Trump

Oliver Stone: prima o poi dovrò fare un film su Trump

Roma, 1 lug. (askanews) - Oliver Stone a Taormina, come presidente della Giuria al 65° Film fest della città siciliana. Scrittore, regista, due volte premio Oscar per "Platoon" e "Nato il 4 luglio", critico del militarismo e di molti aspetti della società americana, ride quando gli chiediamo cosa pensa di Donald Trump. "Quello che penso io non conta. Ma tanti mi chiedono 'quando farai un film su ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33