Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Amerigo Education: American Private Schools With Religious Background Are Attracting More International Students

28.06.2019 - 08:15

0

- From popular choice for local esteemed American families to hot choice for international students.

Currently, more than two-thirds of private high schools in the United States are religious schools and they are well-known to be prestigious and offer top notch academic and extracurricular programs. Compared with non-religious schools, the school style of church schools is relatively "rigorous", because the school uses religious concepts and management models to regulate student learning or behavior. In addition, because of their religious beliefs, most teachers and students are generally friendly and helpful in dealing with people and things, and they are more accepting to students from different backgrounds. Amerigo believes that international students are more easily to adjust to new environment in such a supportive and caring atmosphere.

Religious belief follow a set of "voluntary principles"

One Amerigo student from Russia said that before he entered into Amerigo campuses, he had worries about whether studying in a Catholic school would have conflicts with his own belief. After one-year studying, he said there should not be any worries because there are no restrictions on the religious background of students. And each staffs and students respect the idea of freedom of religions.

In addition, the student said that taking religious classes helped him to better understand western history, culture, art and social changes of the ancient western world. The so-called religious curriculum, in fact, is similar to a course integration on history of world civilization and western ideology which helps international students build a thorough understanding of American society in a holistic way.

Currently, all ten campuses from Amerigo are Catholic High Schools. Besides its advanced facilities, each campus also is made up of first-class teachers. In addition, Amerigo attach great importance to cultivating students' well-being and personal growth in and out of the classroom, and helping students to successfully enter the ideal top university in the United States.

About Amerigo Education                                                         

Amerigo supports international students at premier U.S. high schools with a holistic and supportive approach that emphasizes excellent academic outcomes. We help international students seeking a preparatory education in the United States thrive both in and out of the American classroom. Combining a nurturing boarding environment, supplemental academic support, English language development, and an approach oriented around successful college outcomes, Amerigo prepares students with the skills, values, and care required to succeed in high school, at the university level, and beyond. For more information, visit www.amerigoeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928309/Amerigo_Education_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928308/Students_campus.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Processo time outNo al patteggiamento per Minucci

Processo time out
No al patteggiamento per Minucci

Festival di Sanremo: ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood

Ascolta Soldi, la canzone con cui ha vinto Mahmood - Il video

Mediagallery

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Ermete Realacci, presidente di Fondazione Symbola, presenta l'edizione 2019 del seminario estivo di Treia, in programma il 5 e 6 luglio nella cittadina marchigiana, preceduto dal 2 al 4 luglio dal festival della Soft Economy. Quest'anno il seminario ha scelto come titolo "Da soli non si può empatia e tecnologia per costruire il futuro". "Cerchiamo di fare i conti con i ...

 
Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Milano, 28 giu. (askanews) - Due orche e sei balene beluga rinchiuse per mesi in condizioni precarie nella cosiddetta "prigione delle balene" sono state rimesse in libertà in Russia. Dopo una lunga battaglia è stata infatti chiusa la struttura illegale che teneva in alcune gabbie i cetacei nel Golfo di Sakhalin, un'insenatura nella parte occidentale del mare di Ochotsk, in Russia. Si tratta dei ...

 
A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 28 giugno 2019 "Sono io che comando" ha urlato il marocchino 33enne che ha minacciato di suicidarsi dal ponte dell'A13 questa mattina, tratto in salvo dalla Polizia Stradale. Ubriaco e sotto gli effetti della cocaina ha gridato più volte "lo stato tratta male gli immigrati, sono costretto a spacciare per sopravvivere". Nelle immagini anche il momento in cui viene ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33