Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

JA Solar Recognized as "Top Performer" in DNV GL/PVEL 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Fourth Time

28.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- Jointly issued by DNV GL, the world's largest independent energy advisory and certification body, and PVEL, a leading reliability and performance testing lab for solar modules, the scorecard presents the most comprehensive publicly available reliability test results about solar modules, and guides solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners and operators around the world to choose cost-effective and high-performance modules.

The 2019 scorecard summarizes the results of PVEL's tests within an 18 month duration on module performance, including thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load sequence, and potential-induced degradation (PID). The modules that have degraded less than 2% for the entirety of the test sequence are recognized as "Top Performer" products. With its high-quality solar modules, JA Solar performed well in all tests and is recognized as "Top Performer" in all four test categories.

JA Solar recently commenced mass production of its 9BB half-cell PERC solar module. The new module, featuring numbers of leading-edge technologies, could achieve an output power up to 405W for a 72-cell module. Compared with conventional modules, JA Solar's 9BB half-cell PERC module has superior performance in reliability, stability, mechanical properties and environmental adaptability, which enables it to provide promising guarantee of investors' return and drives down system costs and LCOE, thus resulting in an effective solution to achieving grid parity.

Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman and CEO of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar is committed to the R&D and mass production of high-efficiency solar modules to further reduce LCOE and promote grid parity. In the future, we'll continue to provide high-quality products for customers around the world, and promote the development of renewable energy globally."

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Processo time outNo al patteggiamento per Minucci

Processo time out
No al patteggiamento per Minucci

Ecco il drappellone: tanti applausi per Stecchi

Ecco il drappellone: tanti applausi per Stecchi

Mediagallery

A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 28 giugno 2019 "Sono io che comando" ha urlato il marocchino 33enne che ha minacciato di suicidarsi dal ponte dell'A13 questa mattina, tratto in salvo dalla Polizia Stradale. Ubriaco e sotto gli effetti della cocaina ha gridato più volte "lo stato tratta male gli immigrati, sono costretto a spacciare per sopravvivere". Nelle immagini anche il momento in cui viene ...

 
Il sindaco Decaro presenta la sua nuova giunta a Bari

Il sindaco Decaro presenta la sua nuova giunta a Bari

(Agenzia Vista) Bari, 28 giugno 2019 Il sindaco di Bari Antonio Decaro ha presentato la sua nuova giunta con sei assessori confermati e le new entry Di Sciascio, Lacoppola e Pierucci. _Courtesy TrmTv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33