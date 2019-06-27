Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

METRON Raises an Additional €10 Million of New Capital

27.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- PARIS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- METRON, an innovative French company in energy intelligence for industries, has announced a new €10 Million fundraising with NTT DOCOMO Ventures (Tokyo), StatKraft Ventures (Düsseldorf) and its current investors BNP Paribas (Paris) and Breed Reply (London).

Vincent Sciandra, CEO and Co-founder of METRON, states: "We are pleased to welcome  as new shareholders NTT and Statkraft ventures, two leading international investors, as well as further investment particularly from BNP Paribas Energy Transition Capital. The profile of our shareholders, which also include Breed Reply, an IoT investor, Financière Fonds Privés and Airflux, perfectly reflect our strategy. We want to provide manufacturers with our digital platform so that they can take control of their energy management, independently and wherever they operate in the world, as Danone is currently doing with us."

STRATEGIC, COMMERCIAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS

Since the last fundraising announced in October 2018, METRON, has accelerated its international expansion. METRON is now active in a dozen countries with operational centres in Europe (Paris, Milan), Latin America (São Paulo, Mexico City, Bogota), the Middle East (Dubai) and Asia (Singapore).

METRON expansion in Japan will be supported by NTT DOCOMO Ventures. President and CEO, Takayuki Inagawa, said: "Beyond our investment, we look forward to promoting a partnership between METRON and NTT FACILITIES, an NTT group company involved in energy management for industrial installations. The partnership will make the solution commercially available in the Japanese market and will contribute to the new smart energy business of the NTT group. The METRON solution is unique as it uses ontological technology and machine learning to continuously optimize energy during the production process."

To develop its business in France, METRON has entered into a strategic partnership with Dalkia, a French leader in energy efficiency, to launch an innovative joint offer, Dalkia analytics powered by METRON. This will manage the energy and environmental performance of industrial sites and achieve energy savings of up to 15%.

Furthermore, new products have been designed as an extension to the existing METRON platform.  The products will enable the optimization of energy and reduction of carbon emissions in the area of Virtual Power Plants. The aim is to manage decentralized energy production assets, particularly renewable ones, in order to optimize their value; or in the area of electro-mobility, where the optimization of EV charging will become a key issue.

"We have analyzed many companies trying to unlock the enormous potential for energy efficiency in factories. METRON has successfully built a unique solution using artificial intelligence to achieve very rapid energy savings and carbon reductions in factories, even in the most complex technical environments. METRON's position as the leader in this area is well deserved. We are looking forward to supporting this great team of entrepreneurs," says Dr. Matthias Dill, Managing Director of Statkraft Ventures, a leading energy fund in Europe.

METRON's disruptive vision, strategy and technology were also recognized this year by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, which each year designates ten "New Energy Pioneers" for their leadership in transformative technologies to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy around the world.

HISTORICAL INVESTORS BACK METRON AGAIN

As historical investors, Yann Lagalaye, Head of Energy Transition Capital at BNP Paribas and Emanuele Angelidis, CEO of Breed Reply, conclude: "Industrial clients are adopting the METRON platform because of its ease of implementation and the quick energy savings they can achieve. Major international partnerships such as the one with Dalkia in France will help accelerate METRON's growth. The new investors announced today reinforce METRON's strategic positioning and illustrate its international ambitions. We wish to renew our confidence in the METRON team, in a context where the low-carbon and digital transition of industries is accelerating."

About METRON

METRON aims to transform energy into a profit centre in the industrial sector. METRON, an international technology company founded in 2013 in France, has developed an energy intelligence AI driven platform dedicated to the industrial sector. The METRON-EVA® Factory (Energy Virtual Assistant) platform leverages the multiple data sources already available in plants and takes advantage of advanced technologies to proactively identify energy optimization opportunities and connect to decentralized energy assets. More than 80 energy experts, data scientists and specialized engineers are currently working in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. They support manufacturers in all sectors of activity to maximize the value of their data and enable them to take control of their energy management

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772239/METRON_Logo.jpg

Press contacts : La Nouvelle Agence : Jonathan Smadja, jonathan@lanouvelle-agence.comSarah Hachemi, sarah@lanouvelle-agence.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Il mitico Frankie Dettori a Siena per il Palio

Processo time outNo al patteggiamento per Minucci

Processo time out
No al patteggiamento per Minucci

Ecco il drappellone: tanti applausi per Stecchi

Ecco il drappellone: tanti applausi per Stecchi

Mediagallery

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Symbola, al seminario estivo il futuro tra Empatia e Tecnologia

Roma, 28 giu. (askanews) - Ermete Realacci, presidente di Fondazione Symbola, presenta l'edizione 2019 del seminario estivo di Treia, in programma il 5 e 6 luglio nella cittadina marchigiana, preceduto dal 2 al 4 luglio dal festival della Soft Economy. Quest'anno il seminario ha scelto come titolo "Da soli non si può empatia e tecnologia per costruire il futuro". "Cerchiamo di fare i conti con i ...

 
Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Russia, orche e beluga liberate dal carcere delle balene

Milano, 28 giu. (askanews) - Due orche e sei balene beluga rinchiuse per mesi in condizioni precarie nella cosiddetta "prigione delle balene" sono state rimesse in libertà in Russia. Dopo una lunga battaglia è stata infatti chiusa la struttura illegale che teneva in alcune gabbie i cetacei nel Golfo di Sakhalin, un'insenatura nella parte occidentale del mare di Ochotsk, in Russia. Si tratta dei ...

 
A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

A13 chiusa a Bologna per quasi un'ora, arrampicato sul ponte, minacciava il suicidio

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 28 giugno 2019 "Sono io che comando" ha urlato il marocchino 33enne che ha minacciato di suicidarsi dal ponte dell'A13 questa mattina, tratto in salvo dalla Polizia Stradale. Ubriaco e sotto gli effetti della cocaina ha gridato più volte "lo stato tratta male gli immigrati, sono costretto a spacciare per sopravvivere". Nelle immagini anche il momento in cui viene ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Foco al Aire

LOStheULTRAMAR con i cittadini di Vysočina in KoresponDance Festival (Rep.Ceca)

Dal Messico all'Umbria la danza degli LOStheULTRAMAR

Vengono dall'altra parte dell'oceano, dal Messico, e porteranno il fascino di una danza che richiama cadenze ancestrali, proprie delle tribù, in realtà profondamente calate ...

11.05.2019

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Social

Belen Rodriguez in bikini fa impazzire Instagram - Le foto

Belen Rodriguez torna a postare foto in bikini e i suoi follower impazziscono. Quasi un milione di like complessivi per le due foto pubblicate dalla showgirl sul suo profilo ...

23.04.2019

1516359073167 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33