Saudi Aramco Signs 12 Agreements With South Korean Partners Worth Billions of Dollars

26.06.2019 - 13:16

0

- - The agreements cover ship building, engine manufacturing, refining, petrochemicals, as well as crude supply, sales, and storage 

SEOUL, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Aramco and its affiliates signed 12 agreements with major South Korean companies to reinforce relationships with South Korea, expand international operations, and support the region's energy security with the expansion of Arabian crude oil supply to Asian markets.

Commenting on the agreements, Saudi Aramco President and CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said: "Only a few decades ago, Korean companies played a vital role in Saudi Aramco's upstream offshore growth development. Since then, they have moved into other sectors matching Saudi Aramco's diversification strategy. Today's agreements mark a new era of cooperation with our Korean partners who will play an increasingly important role in our strategy to capitalize on new initiatives that include long-term energy supply, maritime and infrastructure development, and breakthrough research and development in the automotive, crude to chemicals, and non-metallic sectors."

The agreements are part of Saudi Aramco's long-term downstream growth and diversification strategy, which were signed with the following South Korean companies:

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Hyundai Oilbank

The Hyundai Motor Group

Korea National Oil Corporation

Hyosung

GS Holdings

Daelim Industrial

About Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do.  We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.saudiaramco.com 

@Saudi_Aramco

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929275/Saudi_Aramco_and_HHIH.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810984/Saudi_Aramco_Logo.jpg

 

